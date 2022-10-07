United States
Le Specs
The Impeccable Alt Fit Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses
$84.45
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes The exaggerated square-frame shape of Le Specs' 'The Impeccable Alt Fit' sunglasses is inspired by trending Y2K styles. They're made from acetate with artfully beveled edges and fitted with scratch-resistant lenses. Gold-tone logos are etched onto the temples. Details & Care Black acetate, gold-tone metal Come with a case 100% UV protection This item has been imported