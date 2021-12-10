Free People

Style No. 58154865; Color Code: 000 This brilliantly colored tarot deck and guidebook will lead you to increased self-knowledge and enlightenment. The lavishly illustrated cards fold the Major and Minor Arcana of the tarot into a fifty-three card deck that can also be used for traditional card games. This colorful, modern take on a traditional tarot deck is nested in a luxe, foil-stamped box and comes with a hand-lettered informational booklet that provides insight into tarot. Designed by Caitlin Keegan 53 pages Care/Import Import