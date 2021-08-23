Pilcro

The Icon Flare Jeans

Style No. 4122900970032; Color Code: 093 Get your groove on with the Icon: Featuring an ultra-high rise and a dramatic, '70s-inspired flare, this pair delivers a fresh twist on a beloved vintage silhouette. Hugging through the hip and thigh and widening from knee to ankle, this pair was made to match with graphic tees and platform sandals. Meet The Mill: Candiani Renowned for its earth-friendly advances in crafting and manufacturing, Candiani - a family-run enterprise based just outside of Milan - is synonymous with luxe, time-tested denim. Heralded as "the greenest mill in the blue world," Candiani melds a sustainability-focused ethos with innovative production techniques that drastically reduce water and energy use, while eliminating the use of toxic dyes and pollutants such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 81% cotton, 11% lyocell, 6% elastomultiester, 2% elastane PVA-free indigo dye Slim, flared fit Ultra-high rise Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported