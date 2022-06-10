United States
Stanley
The Iceflow Flip Straw Tumbler | 20 Oz
$26.00$19.50
At Stanley
Hit the road to adventure or a high-intensity spin class at home. This tumbler ensures that you always have crisp, cold hydration in hand. The ergonomic shape and built-in flip straw mean you can sip easily and effortlessly. It snaps tight to stay fully leakproof. Stanley’s double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks icy cold, and a rotating handle makes it easy to take anywhere. To help you live a sustainable lifestyle, the IceFlow Tumbler is made in part from recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, sparing our waters of plastic waste.