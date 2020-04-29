Hammacher Schlemmer

The Hydrotherapy Heated Foot Bath

This is the heated spa tub that pampers sore feet and calves with a relaxing reflexology massage. While two powerful water jets and circulation-boosting red light soothe each foot, four textured rollers apply gentle pressure to the soles and heels, helping to soften skin, loosen stiff muscles, and melt away pain. Unlike lesser devices that require users to move the rollers with their feet, this unit’s motorized rollers allow complete relaxation without any exertion. The deep, 5 1/4-gallon tub submerges legs well above the ankle, ensuring the Achilles tendon and calf muscles are treated. The preferred heat level (95° F-116° F), massage roller speed, and treatment duration (10-60 minutes) are easily selected from the LCD control panel, and the spa, massage, and red light can be used alone or in any combination. The tub rolls on casters and has a pull handle for convenient use anywhere in the home. A built-in hose allows easy emptying. Plugs into AC. 14 1/2" H x 16" W x 18" D. (15 lbs.)