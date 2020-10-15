OVERT

The Hydrator

$39.00

Deeply hydrating plant-based ingredients to trap in moisture Firmer, plumper skin by increased collagen production Soothing anti-inflammatories like aloe vera and green tea Skin loses moisture every second of the day, which can leave it feeling itchy, dry, and roughly textured. This can result in the formation of wrinkles and permanent textural change. Our organic 20% Hyaluronic Acid serum enables your skin to absorb and retain more moisture, leaving it with an abundance of much needed hydration. It absorbs quickly, leaving your skin moisturized and happy, but never oily. We include proven plant based ingredients like organic Aloe Vera and Centella Asiatica, two plants that have been used medicinally for hundreds of years. They are proven to increase collagen production and soothe your skin. Firmer, plumper skin awaits. Formulated for you by our team of PhDs and chemical engineers, the Hydrator is compatible with all skin types. Cruelty Free No Silicones No Parabens No Fragrances No Alcohol No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Skin Type: Dry, Oily, Combination, Normal, Sensitive Skin Concern: Dry, Dehydrated, Aging 1 fl oz/30 mL