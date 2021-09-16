Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Hush
The Hush Weighted Throw
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hush
Quick naps on the couch (especially between Zoom meetings). Cuddling while watching TV 💑. Winding down while sipping tea and reading a book.
Need a few alternatives?
Slumber Cloud
Weighted Blanket
BUY
$169.00
Slumber Cloud
Hush
The Hush Weighted Throw
BUY
$199.00
Hush
Chilisleep
Chiliblanket™ (15lb)
BUY
$329.00
Chilisleep
Tranquility
48" X 72" Essentials Weighted Blanket Gray (12lb)
BUY
$25.00
Target
More from Hush
Hush
Skylar Shirred Midi Dress
BUY
£85.00
Hush
Hush
India Denim Shirt
BUY
£65.00
Hush
Hush
Lilou Corduroy Boiler Suit
BUY
£110.00
Hush
Hush
Foxhill Espadrille Sandals
BUY
£55.00
£89.00
Hush
More from Bed & Bath
Slumber Cloud
Weighted Blanket
BUY
$169.00
Slumber Cloud
Hush
The Hush Weighted Throw
BUY
$199.00
Hush
Chilisleep
Chiliblanket™ (15lb)
BUY
$329.00
Chilisleep
Tranquility
48" X 72" Essentials Weighted Blanket Gray (12lb)
BUY
$25.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted