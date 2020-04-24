Urbanstems

The Hoya

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urbanstems

Due to its thick, heart-shaped leaves, it comes as no surprise that The Hoya has nicknames such as “lucky heart” or “the sweetheart plant.” The Hoya heart plant sits in a pot that offers a classic silhouette and a beautiful glazed finish. It readily roots and can last months, and often even years when given the proper care. Its succulent-like properties make it extremely easy to tend to, requiring watering only once or twice a month.