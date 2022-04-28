The Housewives Tarot

The Housewives Tarot: A Domestic Divination Kit

Designed in the style of a vintage recipe box complete with separators and three recipes, The Housewives Tarot includes a 1950s-inspired tarot deck filled with images of dinnerware (Pentacles), cutlery and sewing kits (Swords), martini glasses (Cups), mops and brooms (Wands), and much more. Perfect for beginners and seasoned tarot readers alike, this fun and nostalgic set includes an instruction book for how to interpret all the cards of the major and minor arcana, helpful advice on giving a reading, and recommended layouts in the shape of a martini glass, clothesline, and more. The Housewives Tarot will empower you to find your own answers, make your own fortune, and motivate you to reach for the stars.