At Subsurface

The Hostess Pant embodies all things late 90’s and early 2000’s. Using double-layered ribbed knit, this piece is as much comfort as it is style. Pair with the Silk Tie Top, a Hanes tank, or your favorite crisp white shirting. Good things take time. Working off a Preorder basis allows us to adhere to our brand ethos, without overproducing. If your size is Out of Stock and you purchase on Preorder, your piece is estimated to ship at the end of December / early January. We appreciate your patience! For sizing, please see our measurement chart here. If you’re on the cusp, we recommend sizing down. Our ribbed knit is stretchy, and like any knit material, it will loosen slightly over time. This piece is designed to be long on someone 5’7”. For any sizing inquiries, don’t hesitate to email hello@subsurface.tv. Charlie wears a size Medium in Black. Packaging: Our polybags are waterproof, reusable, recyclable and biodegradable. Our mailers are made from 100% recycled materials, they’re reusable, compostable, and biodegradable. Circularity: At the end of your garment’s life cycle, please don’t throw it away! Our circularity program allows us to provide you with a free shipping label so you can ship it back to us. We’ll then work with a third party to strip the garment to its natural fibers and give the garment a second life. Fabric Care: 94% cotton, 6% polyester. Spun in South Korea. Hand wash in cold or dry clean only.