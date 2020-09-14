The Honey Pot

The Honey Pot Company Menstrual Cup

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

The Honey Pot Menstrual Cup - Size 1Feel fresh, clean, and protected!Are you looking for an all-natural alternative to conventional menstrual and feminine products? One that provides the assured protection you desire? If so, The Honey Pot Menstrual Cup is it!You can say goodbye to pads and tampons! The soft, flexible material gives these menstrual cups a “barely there” sensation, so you can confidently move throughout your day and night. Suited for every level of activity—wear while running, swimming, dancing, sleeping, and more!Made with premium medical-grade silicone free from latex and harsh chemicals, including BPA and phthalates, our menstrual cup provides all-around protection so you and your honey pot will feel confident and comfortable, even while you're out and about or sleeping.Menstrual Cups Features and Benefits:1 Count PackMedical Grade-A SiliconeFor Women Ages 19- 30 With A Medium Flow12-Hour, Secure ProtectionOdorlessNo Harsh Chemicals, Latex, BPA, or PhthalatesWashableReusableFinger Indentation and Grip Rings For Easy RemovalBreathableClinically Tested and Gynecologist-ApprovedMade By Humans with Vaginas for Humans with VaginasHow to Use:1. Sterilize with boiling water for 5-7 minutes and cool before using2. Wash hands with mild soap3. Clean Cup with feminine wash4. Fold cup5. Twist to seal6. Wear for up to 12 hoursAbout The Honey Pot Company:The girls at The Honey Pot know the ins and outs of being a woman. We make products that are as natural as the beauty of the female body, just as Mother Nature intended.Walk with confidence, feeling clean and refreshed when you use The Honey Pot's Menstrual Cup.Join the tribe of women that trust The Honey Pot Company to keep them healthy and happy because we know what you face each month.