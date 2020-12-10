Miyoko Schinner

The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art Of Making Your Own Staples

$22.99 $16.50

Kitchen crafters know the pleasure of making their own staples and specialty foods, whether it's cultured sour cream or a stellar soup stock. It's a fresher, healthier, more natural approach to eating and living. Now vegans who are sick of buying over-processed, over-packaged products can finally join the homemade revolution. Studded with full-color photos, The Homemade Vegan Pantry celebrates beautiful, handcrafted foods that don't take a ton of time, from ice cream and pizza dough, to granola and breakfast sausage. Miyoko Schinner guides readers through the techniques for making French-style buttercreams, roasted tomatoes, and pasta without special equipment. Her easy methods make "slow food" fast, and full of flavor.