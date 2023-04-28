COS ATELIER

The High-slit Maxi Pencil Skirt

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The silhouette of the ATELIER maxi skirt borrows from '90s minimalism. It's shaped to a dramatic, floor-grazing length with high side slits and cleverly designed to be worn low-sung or high on the waist – simply adjust the innovative internal button for a bespoke fit. CLOTH​ We handpicked the tightly woven cloth, which echoes the texture of linen without the additional weight, so it drapes beautifully. The deep-black tone has been precisely color matched to the waistcoat and blazer from the capsule – embrace a modern approach to suiting by styling it as a three-piece ensemble. CRAFT Our specialist team honoured traditional tailoring codes when creating this maxi skirt. It's expertly designed with a smart tailored waistband, a raw-edge hem finished with grosgrain for structure and subtle pockets that follow the lines of the tonal seams. 100% Viscose / Machine wash Back length of size 6 is 37.40" / Model wears a size 6