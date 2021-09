Madewell

The High-rise Slim Boyjean

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: Easy in the (high) waist, our signature boyfriend fit has a slim-but-still-relaxed leg (think a vintage men's jean cut to flatter you). The fabric: Blended with sustainable (and soft-to-the-touch) TENCEL™ lyocell, our best-selling Heritage Stretch denim has an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel.