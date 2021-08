Pilcro

The Heritage Boyfriend Jeans

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropolgie

Fitting straight through the hip with an easy, relaxed leg shape, the Heritage Boyfriend is an everyday denim classic with endless styling potential. This pair's low-slung rise and rolled cuff grant it a borrowed-from-the-boys feel, making it an ideal match for an oversized sweater and your favorite sneakers.