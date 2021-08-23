Pilcro

The Heritage Boyfriend Jeans

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122831920065; Color Code: 001 Fitting straight through the hip with an easy, relaxed leg shape, the Heritage Boyfriend is an everyday denim classic with endless styling potential. This pair's low-slung rise and rolled cuff grant it a borrowed-from-the-boys feel, making it an ideal match for an oversized sweater and your favorite sneakers. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 65% cotton, 31% recycled cotton, 3% polyester, 1% spandex Mid rise Relaxed fit Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported