The Herbivore Calm Experience Gift Set

$10.00

Turn to soothing skincare treasures by Herbivore Botanicals and surprise someone with this luxurious bath gift set. Herbivore's hydrating, calming bath products get their luscious rosy color from French pink clay and Himalayan sea salt, and are lightly scented with notes of vanilla, ylang-ylang, coconut, and rose (varies between products). The gift includes a poplar wood soap dish, an all-natural sisal scrubber, and a charming Girlfriend soy wax candle, hand-poured and scented with peppermint, lavender and spearmint. Gift set contains: Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts, 8 oz Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Cleansing Bar, 4 oz Baudelaire Wooden Soap Dish, 4.25" w x 3" h Baudelaire Sisal Body Scrubber, 4" w x 5" h x 1.5" d Mixture Girlfriend Candle, 40 hour burn time, 6 oz, Peppermint Lavender Fragrance Vial of white tipped mini matches