Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Heavy Tropix
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Crap Eyewear
Lightweight fit, heavy vibes. Our flagship aviator is inspired by standard issue GI frames from the 70s.
Need a few alternatives?
Crap Eyewear
The Heavy Tropix
BUY
$79.00
Crap Eyewear
Sojos
Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Sunglasses With Pink Lenses
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
Le Specs
Firestarter Round Sunglasses
BUY
$69.00
Anthropologie
Ray-Ban
Ray-ban Round Metal Classic Sunglasses
BUY
$161.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Crap Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Supa Phreek
BUY
$79.00
Crap Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Bikini Vision
BUY
$99.00
Crap Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Sweet Leaf - White
BUY
$25.00
$79.00
Cara Cara
Crap Eyewear
The Ultra Jungle Cat Eye Sunglasses
BUY
$48.00
$79.00
Cara Cara
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Heavy Tropix
BUY
$79.00
Crap Eyewear
Sojos
Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Sunglasses With Pink Lenses
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
Le Specs
Firestarter Round Sunglasses
BUY
$69.00
Anthropologie
Ray-Ban
Ray-ban Round Metal Classic Sunglasses
BUY
$161.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted