Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Lavanila
The Healthy Deodorant, Sport Luxe
$14.00
$12.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from Lavanila
Lavanila
The Healthy Deodorant
BUY
C$15.18
C$17.50
House of Beauty
Lavanila
The Healthy Mini Deodorant Pure Vanilla
BUY
£11.14
Amazon
Lavanila
The Healthy Deodorant
BUY
C$18.89
Beautyhabit
Lavanila
The Healthy Deodorant - Pure Vanilla
BUY
$14.00
Ulta Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted