Lavanila

The Healthy Deodorant

C$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

An award-winning, aluminum-free deodorant that is 100 percent natural, safe, and effective.What it does:Finally, a natural deodorant that works. Get superior odor protection with this 100 percent natural, freshly scented deodorant. Soothing essential oils blend with beta-glucan technology fight odor effectively while soothing, conditioning, and nourishing the delicate underarm area. It goes on clean, with no sticky wetness, and delivers long-lasting, luxurious results. What else you need to know: This product is clinically tested, dermatologist-recommended, non-irritating, allergy-tested, and does not contain aluminum or mineral oils.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.