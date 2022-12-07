The Happiness Planner

The Happiness Planner 2023 | Undated | 12 Months

Ship date: January 2023 The Happiness Planner: Focus On Loving You This version of the Happiness Planner is going to focus on "Loving you", learning to let go of the past, healing your inner child, and learning to love and accept yourself unconditionally. We will begin the roadmap by setting intentions for the year, looking into and understanding our inner child, and finishing it by forgiving the past and purging what we want to leave behind. We will focus on starting this new planner with positive energy, more self-love & self-appreciation, less self-criticism, and fewer anxieties & worries. Are you ready to heal and let go of past stories that are no longer serving you? Are you ready to start embracing and loving all parts of you, and find the power within? Sections & Prompts: Your Roadmap to "Loving You" Booklet (separate)* Monthly Planners (Monday start) Monthly Goal Setting* 372 Daily pages (31 days x 12 months) Daily Quotes Daily Self-Love* Daily Schedule & To-Do List Daily Sleep, Exercise, and Meal Tracker Daily Gratitude & Reflections Daily Notes Monthly Reflections* End-of-Year Review * 2023/4 calendar file will be available for download so you can print and attach these to your planner. Color Options: Blue Black Turquoise Features: 230mm x 165mm White 100g paper Inner pocket Coated monthly tabs Self-love affirmation cards Self-love worksheets Packaged in a beautiful box