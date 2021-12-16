The Happiness Planner

The Happiness Planner® 2022 | Spiralbound

$59.00

* US & CA ship date: December 20-24 The Happiness Planner: Mastering Happiness & Success - One Day At A Time The Happiness Planner 2022 is designed to help you embrace introspection as part of your daily routine, practice gratitude, and create a life where you feel happy and abundant from the inside out. It’s been almost 7 years since we started down this path of personal development and healing together. If this is your seventh, sixth, fifth, forth, third, or second Happiness Planner, congratulations! Thank you for sticking by us all these years. I hope you feel glad to have had The Happiness Planner by your side, and I hope you like the progressive changes of our products. We’ve already done so much of the inner work necessary for healing and growth. But that work isn’t complete without devoting attention to the important relationships in our lives. Healing is a complex personal journey that involves the stories, relationships, and people from both your past and present. We can ignore them, but let’s be honest—we can never be truly healed unless we repair the wounds we have with the important people in our lives. We are all intertwined. At the end of the day, the quality of our relationships greatly affects our happiness. Oftentimes, the conflicts we experience with loved ones are due to innate differences in personality traits, values, outlooks on life, communication styles, and coping mechanisms. By gaining an understanding of your patterns and those of your loved ones, you can understand each other’s differences, feel at peace with the past, and foster better relationships moving forward. The Happiness Planner 2022’s Roadmap consists of two parts: Part I helps you explore changes that have occurred externally and internally over the past year during the pandemic. Part II takes you through exercises to gain a deeper understanding of your own personality patterns, as well as those of your loved ones. With that understanding, you will then think about how you can improve your interactions and the changes necessary in order to improve the quality of your relationships. We hope that The Happiness Planner will not only be a tool that helps you find happiness and positivity every day, but also a guide to help you develop a better understanding of yourself, your life, and your loved ones. You will receive: The Self-Insight & Understanding Roadmap Booklet (48 pages) The Happiness Planner 2022 (435 pages) Sections & Prompts: 2022/23 Calendar Overview (Monday start) Monthly Planners (Monday start) Monthly Goal-Setting 365 Daily pages | January - December 2022 Daily Quotes Daily LOA & Manifestation practice Daily Schedule & To-Do List Daily Sleep Tracker Daily Exercise and Meal Plans Daily Gratitude & Reflections Daily Notes Monthly Reflection 2022 Review & Reflections Color Options: SKU: SUMMER 2022 | Green, Pink, White SKU: SPRING 2022 | White, Grey, Peach SKU: WINTER 2022 | Deep Navy, Taupe, Deep Aqua Features: 230mm x 165mm White 100g paper Inner pocket Pen holder Coated monthly tabs Words of Wisdom cards Packaged in a beautiful box