ManifestoWorks

The Handpoke Tattoo Kit – For One Stick And Poke Tattoo Session

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

We've designed the ultimate kit for stick and poke tattooing—with a custom needle handpiece, premium products, illustrated instructions, and much more. We are a group of designers and artists on a mission to democratize the art of tattooing, and we've spent two years designing and testing the world's best handpoke tattoo kit. =================================== KIT FEATURES =================================== - Ultra-premium products. - A custom needle holder. - Illustrated instructions. - Sterile gloves, needles, ink, cups. - 3 needles tested for hand poking. - Custom tattoo flash. - Flash transfer paper + solution. - Free shipping to the USA. =================================== FULL CONTENTS =================================== - 3x sterile needles - Fine, medium, bold. - 1x sterile ink shot - Mom's Black. - 1x sterile nitrile gloves (pair) - Go sterile. - 1x sterile disinfecting towelette - Skin prep. - 1x sterile A+D ointment - For lubrication. - 1x sterile moist towelette - For wiping ink. - 1x sterile dermic bandage - Cut to size. - 1x sterile ointment - Aftercare. - 1x prep shaving razor - For skin prep. - 2x medical tray — For setup and tattooing. - 1x medical drape — For setup and tattooing. - Instructions - Illustrated step-by-step. - Tattoo flash - Custom tattoo designs. - Stencil paper - Transferring designs to skin. - Stencil solution - Transfer solution. - Handpoke Handpiece - Custom needle grip. =================================== DISCLAIMERS =================================== You must be 18+ years of age to order this. Read the instructions thoroughly. Buyer assumes all risk for the use of this item.