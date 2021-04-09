Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
La Mer
The Hand Treatment
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
La Mer The Hand Treatment Silky formula soothes hands on contact
Need a few alternatives?
OSEA
Undaria Algae Body Oil
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals
Calm Bath Salts
BUY
$18.00
Nordstrom
Susanne Kaufmann
Susanne Kaufmann De-stress Oil
BUY
$41.00
The Sleep Code
La Mer
The Hand Treatment
BUY
$95.00
Violet Grey
More from La Mer
La Mer
The Hand Treatment
BUY
$95.00
Violet Grey
La Mer
The Revitalizing Hydration Collection
BUY
$265.00
$315.00
Nordstrom
promoted
La Mer
The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
BUY
$95.00
Nordstrom
La Mer
The Moisturizing Soft Cream
BUY
$190.00
Sephora
More from Body Care
OSEA
Undaria Algae Body Oil
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals
Calm Bath Salts
BUY
$18.00
Nordstrom
Susanne Kaufmann
Susanne Kaufmann De-stress Oil
BUY
$41.00
The Sleep Code
La Mer
The Hand Treatment
BUY
$95.00
Violet Grey
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted