Hill House Home

The Halo Headband

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

The Halo headband is as close as you can get to wearing a crown in public without, well, wearing a crown. We love how the slanted, padded design gives you a little lift without adding too much height. The Halo Headband measures 1 inch tall at the highest point. 100% Silk with grosgrain ribbon lining. Made in Italy.