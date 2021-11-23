Gucci

The Hacker Project Flora Card Case

$320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Style ‎681709 UPSAN 9190 Exploring ideas of authenticity and appropriation within the fashion industry, Gucci Aria unveils The Hacker Project. In his latest collection, Alessandro Michele—in expressions of homage—infuses iconic Balenciaga silhouettes with Gucci codes in unique creations. A Neo Classic card case is reimagined in the Balenciaga Flora print. Balenciaga Flora print white diagonal matelassé canvas Black leather trim The Hacker Project Viscose lining 4 card slots 3.9"W X 3"H Made in Italy Limited Edition: maximum of one style per purchase Print