Pilcro

The Gwen Wide-leg Corduroy Pants

$140.00 $55.96

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122668980001; Color Code: 031 98% cotton, 2% elastane Corduroy fabrication Front zip Five-pocket styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.25" rise 32.5" inseam 12.75" leg opening Petite: 10" rise 30.5" inseam 12.75" leg opening Plus: 11.25" rise 30" inseam 14.25" leg opening Tall: 10.5" rise 35.5" inseam 12.75" leg opening Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.