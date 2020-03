Arkitaip

The Gretl Linen Jumpsuit In Candy

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arkitaip

The Gretl Jumpsuit in candy is an elegant statement piece, special and wearable at the same time. Inspired by the laid-back elegance of co-founder Michi's grandmother Gretl, the romper's silhouette celebrates the female figure without comprising comfort. This piece is cut from 100% sustainably grown, Italian linen and features a V-Back and a front peek-a-boo section.