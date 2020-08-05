Rukmini Iyer

The Green Roasting Tin: Vegan And Vegetarian One Dish Dinners

£16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Rye Books

The Green Roasting Tin is the only vegetarian and vegan cookbook you need in 2020. Seventy-five one-tin recipes: half vegan, half vegetarian, all delicious. With all of the quick easy meals in this book, you simply pop your ingredients in a tin and let the oven do the work. From flexitarians to families, this book is for anyone who wants to eat easy veg and plant- based meals that fit around their busy lives. 'This book will earn a place in kitchens up and down the country' Nigella Lawson 'Wonderful. So delicious. So easy' Nina Stibbe