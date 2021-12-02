Square Peg

The Green Roasting Tin: Vegan And Vegetarian One Dish Dinners

The Green Roasting Tin is the ultimate vegetarian and vegan cook book. The perfect gift for veggies, flexitarians and anyone looking to eat less meat. Seventy-five easy one-tin recipes: half vegan, half vegetarian, all delicious. With all of the meals in this book, you simply pop your ingredients in a tin and let the oven do the work. From flexitarians to families, this book is for anyone who wants to eat easy veg and plant- based meals using everyday ingredients and store cupboard staples.