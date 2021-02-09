The Gray Barn

The Gray Barn Singing Prairie Abstract Area Rug

Description Details: Create an eclectic look in your living space with this durable area rug from The Gray Barn. The polypropylene pile features an abstract ivory, grey, and silver pattern that will complement a variety of color schemes. Choose from several size options to fit your decor needs. Features: Made of 100-percent polypropylene Contemporary style Abstract pattern Silver, grey, and ivory color Machine-made Latex-free Indoor only Ideal for high-traffic areas Spot or professionally clean only 0.31-inch pile height See options for available sizes Country of Origin: Turkey Disclaimers & Disclosures: Tip: We recommend the use of a non-skid pad to keep the rug in place on smooth surfaces. All rug sizes are approximate. Due to the difference of monitor colors, some rug colors may vary slightly. We try to represent all rug colors accurately. Please refer to the text above for a description of the colors shown in the photo. Specifications Item # 31890043 Assembled Dimensions 94.0 In. L X 94.0 In. W X 0.32 In. H Durability High Traffic, Low Traffic, Moderate Traffic Pattern Abstract Feature Latex Free Weave Type Machine-Made Pile Height Less than 0.25 inch Color Grey, Ivory Material Polypropylene, Synthetic Product Features Pet Friendly, Stain Resistant Rug Type Indoor Rugs by Room Bedroom, Dining Room, Entryway, Living Room Shape Rectangle, Round, Square Style Modern & Contemporary Model Number 26637100