Tan-Luxe

The Gradual Illuminating Tanning Lotion

$34.00

Tan-Luxe The Gradual is a lightweight gradual tanning oil/lotion hybrid, featuring a blend of hydrating ingredients to deliver a radiant, natural glow. Benefits Lightweight, buildable gradual tanner Glowing skin within 1 hour Applies like your daily moisturizer Ultra-hydrating ingredients melt into skin instantly Natural oil blend seals in moisture Easy to apply, perfect for beginners Features This is a gradual level tanner: one shade adapts to all skin tones Gradual tanners are perfect for beginners/anyone looking for more subtle results Apply every other day to build and maintain your glow Key Ingredients Aloe Vera: Hydrates & soothes Raspberry Seed Oil: Rich in antioxidants Cellutone Complex: Helps skin appear firmer