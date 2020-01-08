The Good Stuff

The Good Stuff Curl Definition Jelly

Curl Definition Jelly, one of The Good Stuff hair products for wavy or curly hair, is a protein-rich, yet weightless hair conditioning treatment. Formulated with no parabens or dyes, this vegan hairspray alternative combines a ton of moisture into a slick hair jelly that defines and holds curls in place without a sticky crunch. You get soft, well-defined curls and the benefits of a no-rinse conditioner in one. Did you know 95% of your rinse-able conditioner ends up down the drain? That's why The Good Stuff offers no-rinse conditioners, cleverly tailored to each unique hair type and packed full of goodness that keeps working all day long. Your curly hair has never been in better hands. Simply shampoo your hair as normal, towel it dry and comb through with fingers or a wide-tooth comb. Use your hands to spread a small amount of jelly on your curls and shape them. This is our best conditioner for defining curls or waves while also keeping your hair touchably soft. Don't sacrifice your moisture-rich tresses to the shower drain with traditional rinse out hair conditioner. And don't add crunch to your beautiful curls with sticky hairspray or hair gel. The Good Stuff hair products are great for your hair and easy on the environment. Choose our hair shampoo and conditioner options for recycled and recyclable packaging, and feel good about your choice.