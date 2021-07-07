The Good Plant Co

The Good Plant Co Ficus Audrey Plant

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Good Plant Co

They keep saying I’m ‘the next Fiddle-Leaf Fig’, but I don’t know about that. I just want to be Audrey. All that pressure ain’t gonna have me looking better than I already do. You know what? Actually, the life of a Fiddle-Leaf does sound pretty good... No Audrey, cut it out. All I need is a little TLC. I like to stay moist but not wet. I understand that can be complicated for some, so a little inconsistency won’t do me no harm... Unlike Mr. Fiddle.