The Good Cotton Midi Length Wrap Dress

Patio night must-have. This flattering number is meant to be a head-turner, and we're here for it. Slim fit to hug your body in all the right places. Ribbed fabric made from organic cotton. Midi-length. Functional self-tie technology. Dress it up with sandals and a light jacket or throw in a pair of sneakers for a casual urban look.