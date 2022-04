Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Good C – Vitamin C Serum

$264.88

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Vitamin C protects cells from damaging free radicals while working to brighten and even out your skin tone, so Dr. Barbara Sturm's 'The Good C Serum' is ideal for adding to your morning routine. It combines Kakadu Plum - a powerful plant source of Vitamin C - with a scientifically-proven fusion of stable and potent forms for maximum effect.