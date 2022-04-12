Charlotte Tilbury

The Golden Goddess Look

Please note we are unable to ship Charlotte Tilbury products to the Middle East. With tousled hair, glowing skin and bright eyes, The Golden Goddess has perfected beachy beauty! From Ibiza to St. Tropez, Miami to Goa, all she needs is a sweep of bronze for an endless summer look. Original Set Contains: • 1. Luxury Eye Shadow Palette in Golden Goddess • 2. The Classic Eyeliner in Shimmering Brown • 3. Full Fat Lashes Mascara in Glossy Black • 4. Cheek to Chic Blusher in Ecstasy • 5. K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Stoned Rose • 6. Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk • 7. Lip Lustre Lip Lacquer in Ibiza Nights Deep Set Contains: • 1. Luxury Eye Shadow Palette in Golden Goddess • 2. The Classic Eyeliner in Shimmering Brown • 3. Full Fat Lashes Mascara in Glossy Black • 4. Cheek to Chic Blusher in Climax • 5. K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Stoned Rose • 6. Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Hot Gossip • 7. Lip Lustre Lip Lacquer in Ibiza Nights SKU# UK200027358