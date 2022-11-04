Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Heavenly London
The Gold Mamie Necklace
£140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Heavenly London
Need a few alternatives?
Astrid & Miyu
Serenity Pearl Beaded T-bar Necklace In Silver
BUY
£89.00
Astrid & Miyu
Et Toi Paris
Lil Mushroom Necklace
BUY
£60.00
Urban Outfitters
LizaluBeads
Multicoloured Beaded & Freshwater Pearl Necklace
BUY
£16.00
Etsy
Bar Jewellery
Script Necklace | Gold Plated
BUY
£102.00
Bar Jewellery
More from Heavenly London
Heavenly London
The Gold Big Love Earrings
BUY
£120.00
Heavenly London
Heavenly London
The Silver Big Love Earrings
BUY
£120.00
Heavenly London
More from Necklaces
Aurate
Infinity Chain Link Necklace
BUY
$270.00
Aurate
Catbird
Dollhouse Heart Locket, Yellow Gold
BUY
$142.80
$168.00
Catbird
Catbird
Tiniest Alphabet Charm, Yellow Gold
BUY
$40.80
$48.00
Catbird
Catbird
Tiniest Name Necklace
BUY
$253.30
$298.00
Catbird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted