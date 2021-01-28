Everlane

The Glove Mule In Reknit

$98.00 $39.00

This heel's a real pick-me-up. Made of our breathable ReKnit fabric, the Glove Mule has a sleek holds-you-in fit and the perfect amount of stretch for all-day comfort. Complete with a modern square toe, textured rib detailing, a walkable heel, and a cushioned insole, this shoe fits like a glove and looks damn good. Plus it's made from renewed plastic bottles (five per pair, to be exact), so you and the planet can look your best.