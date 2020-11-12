Everlane

The Glove Boot

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Our most flattering boot gets a cozy update. Made of stretch wool fabric, this rendition of the Glove Boot has a sleek holds-you-in fit with added warmth for the season ahead. Complete with chic rib detailing, a just-right ankle height, and a walkable heel, this boot fits like a glove and looks damn good. Plus, it's made from renewed plastic bottles (9 per pair, to be exact), so you and the planet can look your best.