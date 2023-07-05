Hodder & Stoughton

The Girl Who Fell Beneath The Sea By Axie Oh

$19.99 $17.25

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

A New York Times Bestseller! Don't chase fate. Let fate chase you. For generations, deadly storms have ravaged Mina's homeland. Her people believe the Sea God, once their protector, now curse them with death and despair. To appease him, each year a maiden is thrown into the sea, in the hopes that one day the 'true bride' will be chosen and end the suffering. Many believe Shim Cheong - Mina's brother's beloved - to be the legendary true bride. But on the night Cheong is sacrificed, Mina's brother follows her, even knowing that to interfere is a death sentence. To save her brother, Mina throws herself into the water in Cheong's stead. Swept away to the Spirit Realm, a magical city of lesser gods and mythical beasts, Mina finds the Sea God, trapped in an enchanted sleep. With the help of a mysterious young man and a motley crew of demons, gods and spirits, Mina sets out to wake him and bring an end to the storms once and for all. But she doesn't have much time: a human cannot live long in the land of the spirits. And there are those who would do anything to keep the Sea God from waking . . . The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea is a magical feminist retelling of a classic Korean legend, perfect for fans of Uprooted and Miyazaki's Spirited Away. About the Author Axie Oh is a first-generation Korean American, born in New York City and raised in New Jersey. She studied Korean history and creative writing as an undergrad at the University of California San Diego and holds an MFA in Writing for Young People from Lesley University. Her passions include K-pop, anime, stationery supplies, and milk tea, and she currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her dog, Toro (named after Totoro). She is the author of multiple books for teens, including The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea. Industry Reviews A clever, creative, and exquisitely written tale of sacrifice, love, and fate - Stephanie Garber, Sunday Times bestselling author of Caraval and Once Upon a Broken Heart With its captivating world-building, fast-paced story and cast of memorable characters, The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea will charm, delight and surprise readers - Juliet Marillier, award-winning author of the Warrior Bards series A beautiful, mesmerizing retelling I wish I'd had when I was growing up . . . A heartfelt tale that I will be recommending for years to come - Elizabeth Lim, New York Times bestselling author of Six Crimson Cranes A true jewel of a story that shines in the world of fantasy . . . This beautifully woven tale brimming with heart, spirit, and love is a dream you'll never want to end - Janella Angeles, bestselling author of Where Dreams Descend