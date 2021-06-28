United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Solid and Striped
The Ginger Bottom Solid Rib Laguna Blue
$94.00$70.50
At Solid and Striped
Bold and bright, the Ginger Belt Bottom in Laguna Blue is perfect for those who prefer high coverage. This curve-hugging high-waisted bottom hits right at the belly button. The coordinating belt features a contrasting branded buckle creating added dimension. Wear it with the coordinating top or mix and match with the Elsa top for less coverage. Pair with the Leigh Polo dress for a chic day look.