Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
The Body Shop
The Gift Of Wonder
£23.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
Need a few alternatives?
Lush
Little Lord Of Misrule
BUY
£15.00
Lush
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Duet
BUY
$140.00
The Iconic
Frank Body
A Clean Body Wash
BUY
£10.00
Frank Body
This Works
Deep Sleep Shower Gel
BUY
£18.00
This Works
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
The Gift Of Wonder
BUY
£23.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Shea Body Butter
BUY
C$18.00
C$24.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Box Of Wishes & Wonders Ultimate Adventskalender
BUY
€139.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Box Of Wonders Big Adventskalender
BUY
€99.00
The Body Shop
More from Body Care
Lush
Little Lord Of Misrule
BUY
£15.00
Lush
The Body Shop
The Gift Of Wonder
BUY
£23.00
The Body Shop
Jurlique
Rose Hand & Body Ritual
BUY
£82.00
Jurlique
Nécessaire
The Body Wash
BUY
$25.00
Violet Grey
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted