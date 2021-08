Madewell

The Gemma Mule

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Currently obsessing over these Moroccan-inspired slide-on mules with a sleek pointed toe. Made of buttery soft leather, these are the kind of shoes we're wearing with everything from jeans to dresses. Cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Leather upper and lining. Man-made sole. Import. G8388