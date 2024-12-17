Olive & June

The Gel Mani System

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olive & June

This revolutionary new formula features the same powerful phyto-actives found in VEGAMOUR’s best-selling GRO Hair Serum with the added benefit of micro-encapsulated, broad-spectrum CBD. By reducing the size of the cannabidiol molecule from 2,000 nanometers to 150 nanometers, the beneficial CBD terpenes are able to penetrate through to the upper layer of the dermis, reaching hair follicles at the root level. This allows our proprietary blend of concentrated mung bean, red clover, curcumin and nicotiana benthamiana extracts to circulate more effectively into problem areas to strengthen roots and increase the appearance of hair density, thickness and volume.