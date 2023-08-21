COS

The Full Volume T-shirt

$59.00

There's a laid-back ease to this Full Volume T-shirt. Crafted from smooth organic cotton-jersey that's super soft against skin, it's shaped for an oversized silhouette that's accentuated by the dropped shoulders and elbow-length sleeves. The high mock collar will perfectly frame a necklace. - Oversized fit, 180gsm - Organic cotton is grown from non-genetically modified seeds without chemical fertilisers or pesticides 100% Organic cotton / Machine wash warm Back length of size S is 60.9cm / Model wears a size S