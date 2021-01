Away

The Front Pocket Sling Bag

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

Dream up your future travels with our second collection by Serena Williams. Take on the world like Serena with our Front Pocket Sling Bag—featuring an interior organization system that keeps your cards, keys, headphones, and more all within reach. Plus, the nylon, water-resistant body and adjustable straps make this comfortable to wear around your waist or body.