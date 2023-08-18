Away

The Front Pocket Backpack

Made with water-resistant nylon, The Front Pocket Backpack includes a spacious front zipper pocket for even more storage for what’s most important for you on the go. It has a breathable mesh back panel for extra comfort as well as a full wraparound zip opening for easy access to its spacious main compartment. Its interior features a padded 15" laptop pocket with a magnetic locking zipper for security, a secure zip pocket, and a detachable key clip, and its padded shoulder straps are designed for extra comfort.