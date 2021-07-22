Everlane

The French Terry Robe

Made for doing nothing at all. Comprised of plush organic cotton The French Terry Robe features an oversized shawl neckline, relaxed three-quarter-length sleeves, a removable tie-front belt, handy patch pockets, and an interior loop for easy hanging. Perfect for the weekend and those days you just can’t be bothered getting dressed. This style is certified organic from seed to robe. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn, to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.