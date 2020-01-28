Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Men
Clothing
Everlane
The French Terry Crew | Uniform – Dark Blue
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
This price covers the basic cost to develop, produce and fulfill this product.
Need a few alternatives?
Alexander Wang for H&M
Scuba Sweatshirt
$59.95
from
H&M
BUY
More from Everlane
Everlane
The French Terry Crew | Uniform - Dark Blue
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Perform Legging In Ink Grey
£45.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Perform Legging In Lichen
£45.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Perform Legging In Brandy Rose
£45.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Clothing
Crazy-Dog-T-Shirts
Worlds Okayest Brother Shirt
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
H&M
Patterned Cotton Shirt
$14.95
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Twill Pants Skinny Fit
$29.95
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Linen-blend Shirt
$24.95
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted